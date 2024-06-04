Metro Council to introduce new bill to build a new elementary school in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council will take up a proposal that would bring a new school to Antioch.

It's the first step in a very long process, but the proposal looks at an area behind Priest Lake Plaza shopping center which is just off of Bell Road near Murfreesboro Pike. A very busy area.

Both families and lawmakers agree that a new elementary school in that area would help with the growing population in the southeast part of the county. Today, a bill to start the process goes before Council.

This bill would approve three purchase options to allow Metro to buy this land. There's been a lot of investment in the past year from Metro Schools in the south and southeast parts of Davidson County like big expansion projects to Lakeview Elementary, Paragon Mills, and Percy Priest Elementary as recently last fall.

Lakeview Elementary is close to where this proposed new school would be built. Last year, we reported the district in which Lakeview is located saw a nearly 18% increase in population from 2010 to 2020.

Metro Council meets tonight at 6:30 p.m.