Metro Council to vote on bill to quiet sounds of lower Broadway to help public safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new bill is on the table at Tuesday's Metro Council meeting, which looks to quiet all the fanfare and sounds of lower Broad.

The bill focuses on making sure bar and restaurant speakers on Broadway aren't turned toward the street but instead positioned towards the center of the bar.

First responders believe the changes could keep the community safer to help police officers in the area be able to communicate more easily.

This would take the sound down a notch, but there's also another change this bill would make to cap the sound at 85 decibels when measured 50 feet from the outside wall of the bar. The CDC equates that noise level to a lawnmower or leaf blower.

The sponsors of the bill said this is for the safety of a lot of folks that tour the street every day. The current noise level has made it hard for officers to hear each other and those around them, which can lead to putting the public's safety in danger.

If passed, the new Office of Nightlife would have a special committee to study the long-term impact of loud music. It would also look at the impact it has on musicians playing there as well.