Metro Council to vote on bill to reconstruct community oversight board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The future of police advisory committee remains in the hands of Metro Council. A bill up for vote on Thursday would reconstruct the community oversight board.

The bill to reconstruct the board could pass if it receives 27 votes, which has already happened once.

If passed, the new committee would hand over complaints to an internal affairs police unit and wouldn't have the ability to issue subpoenas during investigations directly.

An ordinance on the table would allow them to request that Metro Council issue subpoenas on their behalf for body camera video or reports included in investigations, on behalf of the police review committee.

The new law that took effect on July 1 stripped the current board of its investigative powers, but the COB will still hold meetings through August until the new police review committee is formed, once approved by Metro Council.

Until then they're asking for support during Metro Council meetings including the one Thursday night.

The board posted on Twitter looking for more supporters to speak out during the public comment period. The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Metro Courthouse.