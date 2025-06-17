Metro Council to vote on competing budget proposals for Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Metro Council will decide Tuesday night whether to adopt an alternate budget over the Mayor's recommended budget.

Council Member At Large Delishia Porterfield has proposed a substitute spending plan to the Mayor's budget.

While both budget proposals total approximately $3.8 billion, the allocation of the money differs.

"What we're doing is making small modifications to that budget so that it better reflects the council's priorities," said Council Member At Large Delishia Porterfield, who serves as chair of Metro's Budget and Finance Committee.

One of the biggest changes in Porterfield's proposal includes an additional $8.2 million in wages for city workers.

Her plan also gives an extra $150,000 to the public library system for its Nashville After Zone Alliance programs and an additional $75,000 for the Oasis Center.

Click here for a detailed look at Porterfield's budget.

Porterfield said these allocations, plus continued funding for the Office of Youth Safety, represent an investment in Nashville's young people — an issue many residents highlighted as important during public feedback sessions this spring.

When asked how she determines what to include in her substitute budget, Porterfield explained her process.

"I'm taking the mayor's budget, I'm taking my personal priorities and my moral values. I am taking the department heads, what the departments are asking for. I'm taking in what the public is asking for. I'm also taking into consideration what my colleagues want so that I can stitch together this comprehensive budget that encompasses all of those things," Porterfield said.

The outcome of this week's vote will determine how taxpayer money is spent in the coming year.

"If the substitute budget passes, then that is the budget that goes forward. If the substitute budget fails, then the mayor's budget is the budget that goes forward," Porterfield said.

A second substitute budget proposal has emerged from Metro Council Member Courtney Johnston.

Johnston provided the following statement about her substitute budget plan:

In comparison to the mayor’s budget and chair’s substitute, this substitute does the following: GSD levy reduces from 2.782 to 2.617 and USD levy reduces from .032 to .029 for a total levy reduction from 2.814 to 2.646 - a reduction of 16.8 cents or nearly 28% reduction for the combined tax levy.

In order to reduce the tax levy, we have to reduce spending. The mayor's budget reflects an increase of $500M in spending. My substitute reduces those increases. NO department received a budget cut and services will NOT be reduced. Reductions in proposed increases located in the budget modifications list were modest, mostly coming from the restoration of FY25 targeted savings. MNPS receives the 4th largest increase in history with $77,550,000 over last year’s allocation. A reduction to sustainability funds were made but remain above policy required minimums.

All council wish list items funded in the Chair’s substitute are funded in this substitute. And finally, employees in this substitute receive an additional 1.5% across the board bringing their total ATB to 2.5% instead of the 1% in the mayor’s budget and the 2% in the Chair’s. They are our most important asset.

The mayor and budget chair’s proposed tax increase is incredibly steep and too burdensome - especially for hard working families, elderly residents and our small businesses. I’m told rents in Antioch will rise $400 per MONTH just to break even. I’m receiving calls that elderly residents will have to move from their homes of generations, small businesses that have been here for decades will have to move out of county. This is not acceptable and the astronomical increase in spending proposed is not necessary. I hope my colleagues will support.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.