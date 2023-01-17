Metro Council to vote on expanding participatory budgeting program citywide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council is set to debate a resolution expanding the Mayor's participatory budgeting program to the entire city Tuesday night. The program would allow the community to decide how to spend $10 million of the city's money.

The funds coming from the American Rescue Plan could be used for projects like adding speed bumps, bus shelters, murals and renovating parks.

The possibility of expanding the program city-wide comes after Mayor Cooper has been focusing the program in the Bourdeaux area. Three-thousand people in the community recently voted on 11 projects with a budget around $2 million.

Some of those include a new HVAC unit and practice field water unit at Pearl Cohn, adding an interactive chalk wall to Hartman Park and beautifying the Bordeaux Gateway. A volunteer-led steering committee is now working with city leaders to move the investments forward

Mayor Cooper recognized the importance of letting taxpayers choose where money is going in their community, which is why the program could now be city wide.

The resolution just needs one vote to pass.