Metro Council Votes To Demolish Old Fairgrounds Buildings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Council voted to approve two bills that will pave the way for a proposed Major League Soccer stadium at the Fairgrounds in Nashville, but the project is still not final.

There was a packed house on hand at the Metro Council chambers to listen to the debate. Many supporters were wearing soccer shirts and scarves, while opponents of the project were dressed in red.

The council voted 24-7 to advance an ordinance to demolish existing buildings at the fairgrounds to clear the way for the stadium, and set up a ticket tax to help pay off some of the project’s debt.

There was also a 24-9 vote to approve a bill to enter a ground lease for private development that would be part of the project. It is proposed to include housing, a hotel and retail.

Both bills still have to go through a third and final vote for approval.

There was also a lot of discussion on the portion of the project that includes 10 acres of land for private development.

There are two other bills that council members have to approve before the project can more forward—a proposal to rezone the fairgrounds for a mixed use project, and a vote to issue $50 million in general obligation bonds for upgrades and infrastructure work at the fairgrounds.

HAPPENING NOW: opponents of a proposed MLS stadium at the fairgrounds are gathering outside council chambers to discuss their next step. They plan to speak out at a public hearing Monday night. pic.twitter.com/oiItJyQIKW — Emily Luxen (@NC5_EmilyLuxen) August 22, 2018

A pubic hearing was scheduled for Monday night at 6 p.m. where people can weigh in on the proposed 10-acre mixed-use development part of the stadium project.