NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill before Metro Council to approve the agreement for the Republic National Convention to come to Nashville will be removed from the agenda.

Metro Councilwoman Sharon Hurt confirmed with NewsChannel 5 that the bill will be withdrawn from the agenda prior to the meeting's 6:30 p.m. start time. Originally an administrative bill from Mayor John Cooper's office, the resolution was carried by Councilman Jonathan Hall and Councilman Robert Swope.

Whether the city would want to agree to host the convention has caused quite a stir among elected officials. More than a week ago, both leaders of the Tennessee GOP and the Tennessee Democratic Party came out asking for both the RNC and the Democratic National Convention to be held in Nashville at some point during the next decade.

Milwaukee is also a contender for the convention.

