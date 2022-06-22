NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday, Metro Council members passed the proposed 2023 Metro budget in a 31-3 vote. The next fiscal year will begin on July 1.

The passed budget includes funding for key initiatives outlined in Mayor Cooper's Agenda for Neighborhoods and Families in April. This will mean funding to expand affordable housing, increased resources for core city services, 157 new first responders across Metro departments pay raises for bus drivers, cafeteria workers and paraprofessionals.

“It’s been said that a budget shows a city’s values better than any words can. I’m grateful to the Metro Council for their hard work and diligence in passing a budget that reflects Nashville’s values and priorities, and will help our city grow in a way that works for everyone,” said Cooper.

“Our Agenda for Neighborhoods and Families is moving forward to support good schools, clean streets, safe neighborhoods, reliable city services, sound city finances, more affordable housing, world-class parks, and live-work-play communities for raising a family,” Cooper said.

Mayor Cooper's office named the following as some of the most notable provisions passed in this year's budget:

