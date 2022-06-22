NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday, Metro Council members passed the proposed 2023 Metro budget in a 31-3 vote. The next fiscal year will begin on July 1.
The passed budget includes funding for key initiatives outlined in Mayor Cooper's Agenda for Neighborhoods and Families in April. This will mean funding to expand affordable housing, increased resources for core city services, 157 new first responders across Metro departments pay raises for bus drivers, cafeteria workers and paraprofessionals.
“It’s been said that a budget shows a city’s values better than any words can. I’m grateful to the Metro Council for their hard work and diligence in passing a budget that reflects Nashville’s values and priorities, and will help our city grow in a way that works for everyone,” said Cooper.
“Our Agenda for Neighborhoods and Families is moving forward to support good schools, clean streets, safe neighborhoods, reliable city services, sound city finances, more affordable housing, world-class parks, and live-work-play communities for raising a family,” Cooper said.
Mayor Cooper's office named the following as some of the most notable provisions passed in this year's budget:
- A 9% increase in the Metro Nashville Public Schools budget
- Paid family leave for all MNPS employees — for the first time ever
- Increase of resources and manpower at the Department of Transportation focusing on maintenance, safety and engineering
- 92% more Homeless Impact Division staff
- Over $20 million annually toward affordable housing, including ARP funds
- A minimum annual pay increase of $11,000 to $14,000 for bus drivers
- A minimum annual pay increase of $4,400 to $8,700 for MNPS paraprofessionals
- A minimum annual pay increase of over $3,700 for cafeteria workers
- A living wage of $18 hourly for all Metro employees, including MNPS employees
- Increased police officers and the opening of a 9th precinct in southeast Nashville
- More first responders — firefighters, EMS units and 911 call dispatchers
- More Parks employees, including fully staffing community centers and expanding greenways access
- Increased investments for roads, bikeways and alleyways maintenance, including 12 new positions to remove trash and litter
- 20% increase in waste services
- Adding a fifth pothole repair crew
- Hiring Spanish and Kurdish speakers at HubNashville
- Hiring a city architect to incorporate community feedback into future projects and a city archeologist to provide in-house assessments of historic sites
- Additional resources to improve service and hours at Nashville Public Libraries and NAZA summer program
- Hiring new staff across Codes, Planning, Water, Fire Marshal and NDOT