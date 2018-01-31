Metro Council Votes No To Police Oversight Board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It's a bill Nashville has been pushing for at least 20 years now, but Metro Council members were not interested in passing legislation that would create a police oversight board.

"The community oversight bill was defeated; however, we're moving on. We're going to be organizing social groups and neighbors in all 35 districts," said Councilman Scott Davis, District 5.

The community started a bigger push for a police oversight board after the killing of Jocques Clemmons by Metro Police Officer Joshua Lippert back in February 2017. He was reportedly an officer who was still on the force after receiving multiple police code violations.

Members gathered on Tuesday and voted against legislation that would have created a police oversight board, but others in the community agreed with the council's decision.

"I believe in holding people accountable at the ballot box. The black community who speaks loudly on this... if you would show up at the ballot box then you wouldn't be having to do all these extra things, like having a police oversight board," said Rev. Enoch Fuzz, Corinthian Baptist Church.

Councilman Davis said he'll continue to push for the police oversight board, and Rev. Fuzz said he hopes people continue to push for change with their vote.

"If we can't trust the district attorney, we need a new district attorney. If we can't trust the police chief, we need another police chief, not a board of citizens who are trying to monitor the police chief," said Rev. Fuzz.

The bill was defeated in Metro Council with a vote of 25 to 5. Councilman Davis said new legislation will come up again soon.