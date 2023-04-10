Metro Council votes to reappoint Justin Jones back to his seat after expulsion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — During a special-called Metro Council meeting, members voted to reappoint Justin Jones to House District 52.

Jones was removed during a historic expulsion in the House of Representatives last Thursday. His reappointment was met with cheers from inside the council chambers in the crowd.

"I hope we send a clear message to my former colleagues," Jones said moments before the vote. "A movement is rising up, it won’t be led by the people who love to come when the cameras are here. But it will be led by young people because that is what led us to the well that day.”

While typically absent at council meetings, Mayor John Cooper made an appearance before members.

"This vote was unprecedented," Cooper said. "Let's give the district their voice back. I call this body to give them their voice back now."

Legislators voted Jones out on a 72-25 vote, nearly on party lines.

"Our voters were silenced. This isn't the first attempt to silence the people," councilwoman Delishia Potterfield said. She lives in Jones' district. "We will be victorious again. With this vote, we are restoring the political voice of 70,000 people of District 52. Their will should have never been undermined. The people chose their representative. We will send a strong message that we will not tolerate threats to our democracy."

Expulsion measures come from a moment on the House floor two weeks ago, when Jones, Justin Pearson, D-Memphis and Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, interrupted the regular-scheduled proceedings. Though lawmakers quarreled among themselves that the interruption was during recess versus the actual proceedings.

No damage was done to the Tennessee capitol nor were there any arrests made on the day that Jones, Pearson and Johnson led the crowd from the House floor in the middle of the session with chants. Rep. Jones had a bullhorn. On that day, hundreds arrived at the capitol to try to talk to lawmakers about gun legislation in light of The Covenant School shooting. In the mass shooting, six people — including three 9-year-olds — died at the hand of a 28-year-old Nashvillian.

On the day in question, those Democrats stopped after they were admonished by members of their own party, and later by the Speaker of the House after a 30-minute recess. Rep. Jones and Rep. Pearson were not formally reprimanded on the floor Thursday. Johnson stood with the two.

The Shelby County Commission will meet this week when it comes to former Rep. Pearson.