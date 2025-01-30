Metro Council wants more police officers making traffic stops

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council Member Jeff Eslick says he's seen some crazy things on the roads in Nashville.

"This is a great example of an intersection where people speed through and pass in the middle lane," said Eslick.

He points out the problem at Merritt Street and Robinson Road.

It's one reason he said Metro council members overwhelmingly voted to approve a resolution asking Metro police to make more traffic stops for speeding, reckless and distracted driving, and DUIs.

"From the beginning, I was getting council members telling me that they see the same issues and get the same emails about residents concerned about these issues in their districts," said Eslick.

The resolution doesn't give Metro Police any extra money, but Eslick wants precinct officers to step up traffic enforcement.

The Council has asked the department to put together a plan for improved traffic enforcement and recommendations to beef up the Neighborhood Streets Traffic Calming Program by March 31st.

"What I am looking for is better enforcement on our side streets on our collecting streets on the roads that we use every day," said Eslick.

Eslick wants Metro Police to fill all traffic division positions.

"We are not trying to use traffic stops as a crime-fighting tool but as to enforce the traffic laws," said Eslick.

The resolution incorporated the Driving While Blackreport released in 2016 by Gideon's Army which highlighted racial disparities in MNPD's traffic stops.

The resolution said police can enforce traffic violations without pulling people over for non-moving violations like a broken tail light or expired tags.

"The policing policy which was kind of an answer to it both talks about using traffic stops and crime-fighting tools. That is not my intent that is not what I am looking for, I am just looking for better enforcement on speeding reckless driving DUIs and distracted drivers," said Eslick.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com.