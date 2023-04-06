Metro Council will meet Monday to appoint someone to fill Justin Jones' House seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council members will have a special-called meeting Monday night to appoint someone to fill Justin Jones' House seat.

Jones was ousted from the legislature by a vote of 72-25 on Thursday. This comes after he brought a bullhorn onto the House floor a week ago.

"When the seat of any member of either house becomes vacant, Article 2, Section 15 of the Tennessee State Constitution places the onus on the local legislative body to elect an interim successor to serve until a special election occurs to fill the vacancy where a vacancy is created more than 12 months prior to the end of the member’s term," Vice Mayor Jim Schulman wrote to council members in email. "The interim successor must be a qualified voter of the district represented."

This special-called meeting is happening:



to announce the vacancy of the Tennessee House of Representatives District 52 seat;

to discuss Council Rule 49 procedures for filling vacancies in offices of public officials; and

if determined by the Council, vote on the election of an interim successor.

The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m.