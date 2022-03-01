Metro Councilman at-large Steve Glover resigns from position

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Councilmember at-large Steve Glover has resigned from his position on Tuesday.

According to a letter sent by Vice Mayor Jim Shulman to members of council, Glover has resigned effective immediately due to ongoing health challenges.

The letter reads as follows:

"This memorandum is to inform you that At-large Councilmember Steve Glover has resigned from his position effective today, March 1, 2022. Councilmember Glover, as you may know, has been dealing with some health challenges over the last several months. After much thought and advice, he has made the difficult determination that it is in his best interest to resign from the seat.



Steve has been a personal friend of mine for many years. He has served our city in numerous ways, including as an elected representative on the School Board and as both a District and At-large member of this body, I may not have always agreed with Steve on some issues, but I know that he deeply loves this city and that he brought that determination to the Council floor. His passionate efforts on behalf of the city demonstrates that he cares.



I wish him well and better health. I will miss him on the Council."

In his resignation letter, Glover said the amount of stress he is under is majorly impacting his health. "This is the area of my life, among others, that I need to be extremely focused upon at this time," he said.

The seat will remain vacant until the end of the position's term, per Metro Charter.

Glover represented District 12 starting in 2011 until he ran for an at-large spot on the city council in 2019.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.