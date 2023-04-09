Watch Now
Metro detectives investigating Saturday night shooting in Nashville

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night in Nashville that left one man dead.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to a shots fired call at the Sudekum Apartments at 90 Charles E. Davis Boulevard.

They found 35-year-old Juan Marquez lying outside by his apartment door with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he passed away.

Investigation are active while police work to determine a motive. Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

