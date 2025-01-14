Metro Emergency Overflow Shelter to open on Tuesday and Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro Emergency Overflow Shelter will be open this evening, Tuesday, January 14th from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. and Wednesday, January 15th from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

All adults over 18 and dogs in kennels are invited to stay in these shelters. You can expect hot meals, snacks and a warm place to sleep.

The location is at 3230 Brick Church Pike.

