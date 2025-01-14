Metro Emergency Overflow Shelter to open on Tuesday and Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro Emergency Overflow Shelter will be open this evening, Tuesday, January 14th from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. and Wednesday, January 15th from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
All adults over 18 and dogs in kennels are invited to stay in these shelters. You can expect hot meals, snacks and a warm place to sleep.
The location is at 3230 Brick Church Pike.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
A lesson in never giving up: Jack's story will have you believing dreams really can come true. It's so uplifting to hear those around him talk about his determination and then to see it rewarded. Not many teens would email coaches every week just to hear a 'no,' but Jack did. And eventually, it all pays off.
-Rebecca Schleicher