Metro expands COVID testing site on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the Delta variant spreads, testing sites have had to rethink operations, adding the ability to see more people and decrease wait times.

To meet the demands in Nashville, the testing site on Murfreesboro Pike has been administering around 1,200 tests a day this week.

Just this week, Metro made some enhancements because of how many people were relying on the site. The drive-thru testing center added six extra lanes, now totaling eight lanes to handle the volume.

On Wednesday, officials say average wait times maxed out around 45 minutes.

We learned from the personnel who worked in this extreme heat that the wait times today maxed out at around 45 minutes. THANK YOU to all of the people working at this site who reconfigured the site and worked so hard all day. — Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) August 25, 2021

Battling the heat has been another issue, as health care workers have been outside during those peak hours.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

No appointment is needed -- it's free and health insurance isn't needed. Metro says you should have results in about 48 hours.

The Murfreesboro Pike site is open weekdays from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. You can get vaccinated there, as well.

Metro is also looking for sites to open another testing center if the demand continues to grow.