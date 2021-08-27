Watch
News

Actions

Metro expands COVID testing site on Murfreesboro Pike

items.[0].videoTitle
As the Delta variant spreads, testing sites have had to rethink operations, adding the ability to see more people and decrease wait times.
Sky_5_AM_d0530$_frame_121749.jpeg
Posted at 8:40 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 09:56:34-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the Delta variant spreads, testing sites have had to rethink operations, adding the ability to see more people and decrease wait times.

To meet the demands in Nashville, the testing site on Murfreesboro Pike has been administering around 1,200 tests a day this week.

Just this week, Metro made some enhancements because of how many people were relying on the site. The drive-thru testing center added six extra lanes, now totaling eight lanes to handle the volume.

On Wednesday, officials say average wait times maxed out around 45 minutes.

Battling the heat has been another issue, as health care workers have been outside during those peak hours.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

No appointment is needed -- it's free and health insurance isn't needed. Metro says you should have results in about 48 hours.

The Murfreesboro Pike site is open weekdays from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. You can get vaccinated there, as well.

Metro is also looking for sites to open another testing center if the demand continues to grow.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap