Metro Fire investigating what caused a parking garage to catch fire and collapse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Fire is working to figure out what caused part of a parking garage on 6th and Commerce to catch fire and collapse overnight.
The call went out just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday. This was a 2-alarm garage fire connected to the Renaissance Hotel.
Several cars caught fire and the hotel had to be evacuated. The building has been deemed unsafe no one is not allowed to enter.
Officials report no injuries.
