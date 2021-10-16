Metro government hosting job fair in Nashville Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville government is hosting an in-person career fair Saturday, October 16.

Put on by Mayor Cooper's office, the Metro Department of Human Resources and Metro Action Commission, the job fair begins Saturday at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. It is taking place in the lobby of the Southeast Community Center, located at 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway.

All on-site employers are from departments of Metro government or Metro-related agencies.

The following agencies will be available to discuss opportunities:

Davidson County Sheriff's Office

Department of Energy Communications

Information Technology Services

Metro Action Commission

Metro Codes

Metro Health Department

Metro Nashville Police Department

Metro Parks and Recreation

Metro Water Services

Nashville Department of Transportation

State Trial Courts