Metro government hosting job fair in Nashville Saturday

Posted at 8:33 AM, Oct 16, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville government is hosting an in-person career fair Saturday, October 16.

Put on by Mayor Cooper's office, the Metro Department of Human Resources and Metro Action Commission, the job fair begins Saturday at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. It is taking place in the lobby of the Southeast Community Center, located at 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway.

All on-site employers are from departments of Metro government or Metro-related agencies.

The following agencies will be available to discuss opportunities:
Davidson County Sheriff's Office
Department of Energy Communications
Information Technology Services
Metro Action Commission
Metro Codes
Metro Health Department
Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Parks and Recreation
Metro Water Services
Nashville Department of Transportation
State Trial Courts

A flyer for the Metro Nashville government job fair happening Saturday, October 16.

