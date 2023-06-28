Metro Health Department confirms West Nile virus in south Nashville mosquitoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Health Department says a batch of mosquitoes in Southeast Nashville has tested positive for the West Nile virus. The good news is the health department says there are no human cases reported.

The department captured the mosquitoes at a trap near the intersection of Bell Road and Anderson Road.

Pest management is revisiting the areas to set additional traps, monitor areas of standing water and applying larvicide if mosquito larvae are present. The Health Department made it clear that they do not spray to kill adult mosquitoes.

Health officials say the best way to limit mosquitos in your living area is by cutting back overgrown vegetation, where mosquitos can easily hide and reducing or eliminating all standing water in your yard – especially in children’s toys, bird baths, wheelbarrows, clogged gutters, tires and trashcans.

Health officials recommend limiting time outdoors at dusk and nighttime hours when mosquitoes are present. If you must be outdoors, wear a mosquito repellent that is approved by the CDC. Officials say long sleeve shirts and pants are also encouraged to protect the skin.