Watch
News

Actions

Metro Health Dept. holds COVID-19 vaccine event at Opryland

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
covid vaccine
Posted at 3:50 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 16:50:10-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Public Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccination event at Opryland Thursday.

The vaccine is free with no insurance required.

MPHD Strike Team nurses will be at the Opryland Pavillion on Opry Mills Drive from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for anyone wanting to stop by.

Click here for more information on vaccination sites throughout the city.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast now