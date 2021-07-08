Metro Health Dept. holds COVID-19 vaccine event at Opryland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Public Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccination event at Opryland Thursday.
The vaccine is free with no insurance required.
MPHD Strike Team nurses will be at the Opryland Pavillion on Opry Mills Drive from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for anyone wanting to stop by.
Click here for more information on vaccination sites throughout the city.
