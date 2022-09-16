Metro Homeless Impact Division hosting community clean-up at Brookmeade Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Homeless Impact Division’s Outreach team is hosting another community cleanup at Brookmeade Park on Friday in West Nashville, home to one of the city's oldest homeless encampments.

It's happening from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. MHID will provide trash bags, pick-up tools and dumpsters.

The Metro Parks Board just recently discussed the issue with the local group "Reclaim Brookmeade", which is made of neighbors in the area that have been pushing the city for more than a year to get the people living in the park into the shelter and to open the greenways to the public once again.

They said they couldn't use the public area because of the people in need of mental health and addiction support on the property.

Reclaim Brookmeade's founder said the city can do many clean-ups, but it doesn't address the issue at hand. They're proposing money from the American Rescue Plan Act be used to help address the issue.

“We work hard every day to be exemplary community partners and that means rolling up our sleeves and doing what we can to keep our community pleasant and respond to the needs of everyone in the impacted area,” said MHID interim director April Calvin.

A final vote on federal funding is expected to happen in October.