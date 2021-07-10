Metro Division of Sustainability honored for sustainability efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro General Services Division of Sustainability was honored with the Governor's Environmental Steward Award.

The honor recognizes Metro's work in three, key areas: renewable energy, green building, and electric vehicle infrastructure.

We spoke with the group's Assistant Director Laurel Creech about the importance of promoting energy-saving transportation ideas like walking, biking, carpooling, and using hybrid or electric vehicles.

Creech said Metro continues to work on converting its fleet of vehicles.

"You know, our fleet continues to increase with traffic. Nobody likes traffic, but that also contributes to emissions and we need to work on converting our fleet, including Metro fleet, to be more electric, so the emissions are reduced," she said.

Those electric vehicles also need charging stations, and she says the city continues to focus on growing the infrastructure needed to support the fleet.