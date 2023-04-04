Metro latest redistricting map proposals will split neighborhoods in half

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council will hear public opinion Tuesday on two proposed redistricting maps.

The new maps would shrink council down from 40 to 20 members. The state law that put it into effect was signed last month, but there are concerns about how little time officials have had to redraw these lines.

Whitney Pastorek has lived in Nashville for 10 years and calls the East Hills neighborhood home. She said she'll be speaking out.

"We have a really strong neighborhood association here in East Hill, and we're very proud of it. As you can see, we've had a ton of development in this neighborhood over the years."

But she fears her community would soon look different.

"Here in East Hill where I live, the new dividing line is going to be right behind me on Trinity, and that's going to split my neighborhood association in two."

Metro has been given just 30 days to come up with new district lines, which means April 10 is the deadline. The Metro Planning Department released two versions of a map — one with 15 districts and five at large seats and the other with 17 districts and 3 at large seats.

"If you split us into two, then half of us are going to one council member half of us are going to another, and it's really difficult as a neighborhood to work together when you have two different representatives," said Pastorek.

But Pastorek says it's not just splitting neighborhoods people are worried about.

"It's also about ensuring equitable representation. And we've been very fortunate in the size of our council that so many different groups in Nashville have felt represented by who they have elected to be a council member for them."

Black council members make up 25% of the elected body. The goal for the new map proposals is to sustain this level of representation and avoid vote dilution. Metro legal has filed a lawsuit against the state asking for an injunction. If the courts grant an injunction, Metro planning will cease all work immediately.