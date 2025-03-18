Watch Now
Metro Legal director recovering after a minor stroke in his office

Metro sues the state over the council reduction bill
Angie Dones/WTVF
Metro Law Director Wally Dietz announces they've sued the state over the Metro Council reduction law.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Legal Director Wally Dietz is recovering after a minor stroke in his office on Monday.

"Wally is alert and doing well," said Alex Apple, spokesperson for the Nashville mayor's office. "He says he expects to be in the hospital another day or so but is resting comfortably."

Dietz has been a leader in Metro since 2021. He has handled cases for the city — including those where the state has challenged Metro over what authority it has for the airport, sports authority and convention center.

He also aided in the lawsuit involving the city over The Covenant School and the shooter's writings.

Before being at Metro, Dietz worked as a compliance and government investigations attorney at Bass, Berry and Simms.

Dietz is expected to recover.

