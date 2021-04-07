Metro looking to upgrade parking system to smart meters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Parking in Metro Nashville could get a lot easier soon. In fact, there's a chance that in the future, you'll be able to find a spot before even getting in your car.

A proposed bill making its way through Metro Council would allow the city to update what Mayor John Cooper calls an "antiquated" parking system.

Regarding Metro Council’s unanimous vote on legislation to update our parking meters. pic.twitter.com/gtXBjARn52 — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) April 7, 2021

Chances are, you've been in a situation where you're in downtown, and you finally find a parking spot, but you don't have spare change for the meter. Now the city is saying, all that can be avoided if people can get a spot ahead of time through technology like their smart phone.

So, what does all this entail?

Instead of using coins to pay, meters in Metro Nashville would be switched over to smart meters. Meaning, people can pay through an app or online system ahead of time instead of looking for a meter to pay.

The bill also talks about new ways to notify the driver if the meter is about to expire, so they know if they need to extend their time.

Not only this does benefit the driver, but the city leaders feel a new system would generate more revenue for Nashville. Mayor Cooper also says these updates would increase customer turnover for local businesses.

This stage of the bill was passed unanimously Tuesday night at Metro Council but needs to be passed a third time before it can take effect. While there's still a way to go, this would allow the city to at least get a vendor to get the program started.