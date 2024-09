NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Office of Homeless Service is doing its first annual 5K run or walk fundraiser.

They promise to bring fun and excitement not only to the community but to the whole family! They will have S'mores or what they like to call “SM’OHS”!

The event is October 4th, 2024 from 4 to 6 pm. You can sign up now to participate and make sure to leave a donation because all proceeds go towards making a difference.