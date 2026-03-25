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Metro Nashville Animal Care & Control temporarily closing intake due to maximum capacity

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Animal Care & Control is temporarily closing their intake after reaching full capacity.

Their adoption floor remains open and they're working with local rescues to relieve crowding.

At this time, stray cat and kitten intake is open

They ask that if you find a stray dog, post on local Facebook pages, Nextdoor, and similar platforms to help locate their owner and reunite them as quickly as possible.

For animal-related emergencies (i.e. aggressive or dangerous animals, or those that are sick or injured) you can still call their officers at 615-862-7928.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

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