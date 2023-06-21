Metro Nashville community holding second of three meetings on school safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — School safety continues to be the focus of city leaders and community members in Nashville almost three months after the Covenant school shooting. Wednesday, Metro Council members, Metro Nashville Public Schools officials and a lieutenant from the Metro Nashville Police Department will host the second of three meetings to present updates on school safety.

The meeting will be a 6 p.m. at Hillsboro High School.

A panel of guests from groups including Moms Demand Action, the Uvalde Foundation for Kids and the Akilah Dasilva Foundation will participate in a moderated discussion.

The first meeting was Wednesday, June 14th. Police in schools were the main focus of last Wednesday’s discussion. Both MNPS and police officials emphasized that school resource officers are intended to help with safety — not student discipline or behavior issues. MNPS plans to have an armed school resource officer at each of its middle and high schools by Sept. 4.

That would bring the total number up to 75.

Metro Council Member Jeff Syracuse stated the time is right to have the conversation on preventing another school shooting.

The final meeting will be June 28th and will have representatives from the health department, the Mayor’s Office of Community Safety and more in attendance.

All of the meetings are open to the public and will be streamed online. If you have questions or comments you are asked to submit them ahead of time at this link.