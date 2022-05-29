Metro Nashville K9 teams take home top finishes in Region 13 USPCA Patrol Dog 1 trials

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department's K9 teams competed at Region 13 of the United States Police Canine Association, Inc. (USPCA) Patrol Dog 1 trials and brought home some top scores.
The trials are a part of USPCA certifications and the training is an invaluable tool for the dogs to learn and test how to perform their jobs.
The Region 13 USPCA PD1 trials were hosted by Goodpasture Christian School in Madison. Williamson County PD, Gallatin PD, Lebanon PD and Hendersonville PD also competed.
The MNPD officers and K9s who competed are listed below, along with their events and rankings.
Officer Russ Jones & K9 Koda
- 2nd — Article Search
- 2nd — Total Search
Officer Brian Manning & K9 Maximus
- 1st — Box Search
Officer Amanda Fox & K9 Meeko
- 3rd — Criminal Apprehension
Officer Chase Hale & K9 Rocket
- 2nd Overall
- 3rd — Agility
- 2nd — Criminal Apprehension
Officer Austin Bass & K9 Otto and Officer Ricky Clemmons & K9 Gus also competed and certified.