Metro Nashville K9 teams take home top finishes in Region 13 USPCA Patrol Dog 1 trials

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department's K9 teams competed at Region 13 of the United States Police Canine Association, Inc. (USPCA) Patrol Dog 1 trials and brought home some top scores.

The trials are a part of USPCA certifications and the training is an invaluable tool for the dogs to learn and test how to perform their jobs.

The Region 13 USPCA PD1 trials were hosted by Goodpasture Christian School in Madison. Williamson County PD, Gallatin PD, Lebanon PD and Hendersonville PD also competed.

The MNPD officers and K9s who competed are listed below, along with their events and rankings.

Officer Russ Jones & K9 Koda

2nd — Article Search

2nd — Total Search

MNPD

Officer Brian Manning & K9 Maximus

1st — Box Search

MNPD

Officer Amanda Fox & K9 Meeko

3rd — Criminal Apprehension

MNPD

Officer Chase Hale & K9 Rocket

2nd Overall

3rd — Agility

2nd — Criminal Apprehension

MNPD

Officer Austin Bass & K9 Otto and Officer Ricky Clemmons & K9 Gus also competed and certified.