Metro Nashville offers assistance programs for senior citizens, homeless

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville has an assistance program for our homeless neighbors as well as senior citizens that are 65 and older.

The city's household assistance program can help provide rent and utilities for people who've secured housing. The same program can also help with other housing emergencies.

Applicants for these programs must live in Davidson County and meet income eligibility as determined by the Federal Income Guidelines and other program criteria prior to approval.

All assistance is one-time only per application period, which begins October 1 through September 30 of the following year.

Applicants can either apply by mail or at the agency.