Watch Now
News

Actions

Metro Nashville offers assistance programs for senior citizens, homeless

Nashville Skyline
WTVF
FILE- Downtown Nashville
Nashville Skyline
Posted at 12:29 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 14:19:59-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville has an assistance program for our homeless neighbors as well as senior citizens that are 65 and older.

The city's household assistance program can help provide rent and utilities for people who've secured housing. The same program can also help with other housing emergencies.

Applicants for these programs must live in Davidson County and meet income eligibility as determined by the Federal Income Guidelines and other program criteria prior to approval.

All assistance is one-time only per application period, which begins October 1 through September 30 of the following year.

Applicants can either apply by mail or at the agency.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great