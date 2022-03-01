Metro Nashville police, churches team up for gun retrieval program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police and local churches are teaming up to get guns off of Nashville streets.

Starting March 1, people can anonymously turn in firearms at participating churches, and no questions will be asked. Churches will be equipped with secure lockboxes to safely store those weapons until police can collect them.

The program was organized by the Metro Police Office of Alternative Policing Strategies and aims to reduce violent crime throughout the city.

The Rock United Ministries in North Nashville is one of the churches participating. Pastor Samuel Orr said over the last five years, he's seen gun violence rise in the neighborhood surrounding the church. He said something has to be done to reverse the trend.

"I’m tired of our young people dying from guns," said Pastor Orr. "I’m tired of going to funerals and seeing a young person die faster than their parents."

Pastor Orr said he is working to spread the word to his congregation and hopes people will participate.

"If I can just get one gun off the street then that might save my child, or that might save your child," said Pastor Orr.

The Metro Nashville Police Department reports last year, more than 1,300 guns were stolen from cars within Davidson County. So far this year, more than 70% of all guns reported stolen were taken from vehicles. A large portion of those stolen weapons are used to commit more violent crimes.

Church membership is not required to visit any of these locations.

