Metro Nashville Police Department and Nashville Zoo to host annual holiday toy drive this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It's the season of giving and the Metro Nashville Police Department wants to help families in need, teaming up once again with the Nashville Zoo for its annual toy drive.

The Christmas Basket Program allows people the chance to give back and also get free tickets to the zoo if they bring a toy donation.

The toy drive runs only through this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, December 4-5 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Metro police will collect the toys in the Nashville Zoo's parking lot, located at 3777 Nolensville Pike. Horses from the Mounted Patrol Division will be available for guests to meet.

Toy donations must be unwrapped and should fit the needs for kids 12 and under. Next to the toy drive, the zoo will offer a selection of toys that guests can purchase for the purpose of donating to the drive.

All the toys donated will be delivered on Christmas Eve by officers to more than 300 homes.

The Christmas Basket Program works each year to collect toys and other items for local families who may not be able to provide for themselves.