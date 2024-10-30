Metro Nashville Police Department launches website to help solve cold cases and bring justice to families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of families are still seeking closure and justice as the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) continues to investigate a staggering number of cold cases. With around 560 unsolved homicide cases dating back to the 1960s, along with 60 missing persons cases and roughly 20 unidentified remains cases, the department is urging the public to help bring these investigations to a conclusion.

Detectives believe there are individuals who hold crucial information about these cases and have launched a dedicated websiteaimed at victims of cold case homicides and open missing person investigations.

The site, which covers cases from the mid-1960s to 2020, is intended to encourage those with information to come forward.

“Hopefully, this will encourage people who may have been hesitant to speak out at the time of the crime to share what they know now,” said Detective Matthew Filter of the MNPD Cold Case Unit.

Among those deeply affected by the ongoing investigations is Amber Posey, whose daughter, Ashanti Posey, was just 17 years old when her life was tragically cut short.

Ashanti was driving with a friend on April 9, 2020, when someone opened fire on their vehicle, fatally injuring her.

“It’s been almost five years with no justice,” Amber Posey said. “You just kind of learn to create your new normal.”

The Posey family’s pain reflects the broader anguish felt by many families in the community.

Amber, along with countless others, is pleading for help in solving these cases.

“I’m just reaching out to you and pleading as a mother: say something,” she said.

Amber says every detail, no matter how small, could make a significant difference.

The new website features photographs of victims, sketches of crime scenes, and essential case information, while also providing a platform for anonymous tip submissions.

MNPD hopes this initiative will bring new leads and rekindle interest in these cold cases, ultimately helping families find the closure they so desperately need.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com).