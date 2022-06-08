Metro Nashville Police Department prepares for return of CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With tens of thousands of country music fans in town this week, keeping everyone safe is at the top of the list for Metro Nashville Police.

Months of planning have gone into MNPD's safety and security precautions for the event. This includes a "robust" amount of officers staffed to ensure the safety of all.

Metro Chief John Drake recently addressed rumors spreading about possible threats to the festival circling around on social media. He clarified there are no credible threats as of now to any downtown events. He said threat assessment and investigation is a constant effort by local, federal and state partners.

Metro Police want fans to stay alert. If you see something suspicious, say something immediately. "If you see something suspicious or concerning, say something to a nearby police officer. Also, be alert and Park Smart, but locking your doors and securing any valuables out of view. This especially includes firearms," said Drake.

Keep in mind there is also a clear bag policy in place for all official festival locations. That includes areas like Nissan Stadium, Ascend and Music City Center.