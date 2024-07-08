Metro Nashville Police investigate shooting of teen near Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Dollar General on Anderson Road near Percy Priest Lake.

Officers on the scene say the shooting involved three juveniles who were inside a vehicle at the time. The victim, a male under the age of 18, was struck by gunfire while seated in the car.

The incident occurred just before 6:00 Sunday evening, and there are not many details at this moment as authorities work to piece together what led to the shooting.

Right now, it's believe the teens were driving when the shooting happened and later pulled into the store parking lot.

The juveniles involved are reportedly friends and are known to live in the area, although their exact movements leading up to the incident are still under investigation.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Police say they don't have any suspects in custody at this time.

This is a developing story.