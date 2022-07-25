Metro Nashville police officer arrested in Mexico over gun charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro Nashville police department officer is still in a Mexico jail over a gun charge stemming from his travel.

Officials with MNPD said Mexico authorities arrested Lemandries Hawes for having a personally owned pistol in his checked luggage.

"Nevertheless, it is considered a federal offense to bring a gun into Mexico," MNPD spokesperson Noelle Yazdani said. "It is our understanding that he is to have a hearing in Mexico today."

The police department continues to be in contact with Hawes’ family while he is held in a Mexican jail, Yazdani said.

Hawes was hired as a lateral trainee from Memphis last October. He graduated from the MNPD Academy in February 2022.

