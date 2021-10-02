Metro Nashville police officer injured in early Saturday crash in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro Nashville police officer is recovering after being injured in a crash early Saturday morning.

MNPD said a driver ran a red light at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Hamilton Church Road, colliding with Officer Clayton Smith's police car shortly before 4 a.m.

Smith - who has been with MNPD for three years - was off duty and driving home in his unmarked police vehicle. He had just finished working the Entertainment District Initiative Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Smith is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

MNPD Officer Clayton Smith

The other driver, Elijah Dowling, 27, appeared to be impaired. A blood sample was taken via search warrant, and it will be analyzed by the MNPD crime laboratory.

MNPD Elijah Dowling

Dowling was arrested and is charged with vehicular assault and DUI. His bond is set at $5,000.