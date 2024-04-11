Metro Nashville police seek help in locating stolen trailer and equipment

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — In a devastating blow to small business Booshie Inc., a trailer containing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen over the weekend, leaving the company facing significant financial losses.

The incident has prompted a plea from owner Chris Babiash for assistance from the public and law enforcement.

Booshie Inc., a full-service marketing and apparel promotions company based in Minnesota, had geared up for what was expected to be one of their busiest weekends for merchandise sales. However, those plans were disrupted when their trailer, containing equipment, inventory, and sales items was stolen.

The theft occurred this past Sunday at Lellyett and Rogers off Lebanon Pike. Surveillance footage captured a black SUV towing the trailer away from the property around noon.

The video also showed the damage happening to the trailer as the suspect was driving away. The bottom rear balance feet were not moved, resulting in a distinct scraping and dragging sound as the trailer was pulled away.

“They can't get that souvenir that, you know, they all kind of the kids look to get when they go to the different events, and then, you know, I have staff that would go that, you know, is employed to get payroll to go to these events. So, it's kind of that whole trickledown effect where it affects a lot of different people," said Babiash.

Inside the stolen trailer were tents, equipment, and thousands of dollars worth of rugby apparel, all fully stocked for an upcoming tournament. Babiash emphasized the niche demographic of the event, expressing concern that the thief might not appreciate the specialized merchandise and might throw it away in a dumpster.

Despite the setback, Babiash remains determined, expressing gratitude to the Nashville rugby community for their support on social media and confirming that a police report has been filed with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

He is actively working to replace the stolen trailer to ensure continuity for upcoming events on the company's schedule.

As the search for the stolen trailer and merchandise continues, Babiash urges anyone with information to contact crime stoppers