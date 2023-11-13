Metro Nashville Police upgrades officers' body-worn cameras

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Police body-worn cameras can help show us a wanted suspect, what lead to an officer-involved shooting and even the response to a mass shooting.

It's one of the most important pieces of gear part of an officer's uniform.

But the need for an upgrade became evident, prompting the Metro Police department to invest in state-of-the-art body-worn cameras that not only address battery concerns but also introduce a host of new features.

One significant improvement is the ability for officers to upload footage directly from their cruisers, eliminating the need to return to a precinct for the upload process.

This new capability has proven to be a time and resource saving measure, allowing officers to spend more time in the community.

Officer Eric Cunningham praised the upgrade.

“Now we can do it from the cars so I want to make sure I can do that. Definitely it saves some time and gas, staying out of traffic if I don’t have to be in traffic," He said.

Captain Blaine Whited highlighted the outdated process of having officers return to the precinct for uploading.

“All that time being spent sitting in traffic waiting for upload, that's time the officer could be in the community going out keeping everybody safe, which is what our expectations and what the community expectations are," Whited said.

The enhanced body-worn cameras not only save time but also contribute to cost-efficiency.

Whited emphasized the value in having officers actively present in the community versus being tied up with administrative tasks.

“I don't even know if you've put a price tag to that. Because at the end of the day, what's the value of having an officer in the community versus sitting at the precinct.”



Recognizing the crucial role video evidence plays in law enforcement, especially in solving crimes, the department expressed its commitment to providing officers with the best possible equipment.

The upgrade aligns with a broader effort to enhance transparency and foster trust between the police force and the community.

"We have seen how important video plays and what law enforcement does. I think covenant was really an example that showed the importance of being able to show the community what it is we do not just be able to tell them what we do," Whited said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department aims to outfit every officer with the new body-worn cameras before the end of the year.