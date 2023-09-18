Metro Nashville Public Health addresses violence as a public health threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Public Health Department wants to stop ongoing violence in Nashville. Theft, robberies and assaults are high within the city and leaders said it's a public health threat.

They want to hear those that live in the Metro area about what they're seeing in their neighborhoods. The health department's hosting a town hall Monday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lee Chapel Church on DB Todd Jr. Blvd.

It'll be moderated by State Representative Harold Love Jr. and will share new data, personal impact stories and programs that have helped other cities curb violence. Families will also be able to hear a panel discussion from active community leaders.

Director of Health Dr. Gill Wright said looking at violence from a public health perspective shows that environmental factors can play a big role in community violence. They hope this feedback helps them form an idea about the next steps of approach.

This year, there have been almost 5,000 aggravated assaults, 3,400 car thefts, 1,200 residential burglaries, almost 400 rapes and 79 homicides.

The American Academy of Family Physicians recognizes violence as a major public health concern and have found the exposure to violence and abuse has been associated with death and also severe physical and mental health outcomes.