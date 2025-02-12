Metro Nashville Public Schools expanding safety measures following deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the wake of a deadly shooting at Antioch High School last month, Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) voted to significantly increase security measures across the district.

The MNPS school board approved the expansion of a pilot program that will see the installation of advanced weapons detection systems at all Metro high schools.

The vote took place during Tuesday night’s board meeting, where members unanimously agreed to amend an existing contract to add Evolv’s weapons detection system to every high school in the district.

The technology, similar to a metal detector, uses artificial intelligence to identify potential threats.

This expanded initiative is expected to cost the district $5 million over four years, covering only the equipment needed to implement the system. While the financial commitment is substantial, many parents and community members believe it is a necessary investment in student safety.

“I think that if you ask any parent, what price would they put to save their child's life, they wouldn’t give you a number,” said LeLann Evans, a parent who attended the board meeting. “I would do anything to protect my children.”

Evans, who has children in the district, expressed concerns about the limited reach of the current pilot program, which was launched at Antioch High School following a tragic shooting there.

On January 24, a 16-year-old student opened fire in the school cafeteria, killing one student and injuring another. Evans believes the program’s current scope does not go far enough to protect all students across Metro Nashville.

“This is important because the initial pilot program that is only at Antioch High School does not cover all of us as parents,” Evans said. “I think that it is very unrealistic to have a school shooting and to have a pilot program at one school and tell the rest of the parents to wait patiently until we find something to do for our safety.”

The Evolv detection system, which has been operating at Antioch High School since days after the shooting, is already being credited with running smoothly, according to Dr. Adrienne Battle, MNPS Director of Schools.

“We know this isn't a perfect solution to every challenge we face when it comes to keeping our schools safe, but it's once again meant to be part of a multi-layer approach to safety,” Dr. Battle said.

With the board’s approval, the district plans to begin expanding the system to all high schools, starting with two at a time. Dr. Battle said the procurement, contracting, training, and implementation processes would begin immediately.

Hannah Nguyen, a student representative on the MNPS school board, also voiced her support for the expanded security measures.

“Nothing is worth more than the safety of our students, so let’s keep adding these layers of protection,” Nguyen said.

MNPS is hoping to get the funds through various operating budgets, grants and potential capital funding.

