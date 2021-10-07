Metro Nashville Public Schools hosts fall recruitment fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools is hosting a recruitment fair on Friday. The district is looking not only for a number of teachers, but support roles, as well.

Because the district is in need of filling teaching positions, they've been granted the ability to offer emergency licenses for people with a bachelor's degree or any higher level of degree.

This allows them to focus on a broader range of candidates.

The support side is where MNPS officials said they're seeing shortages, which includes classroom assistants, bus drivers and nutrition service assistants are all very needed right now.

"Just come be of service, that’s what we really want to stress. That is a serving opportunity. We’re here because we love this work and we know we have people in the city who love the students of Metro Nashville Public Schools," said Director of Talent Acquisition Amber Tyus.

The recruitment fair is being held Friday, October 8, from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.