Watch Now
News

Actions

Metro Nashville Public Schools to host job fair this Saturday

mnps.jpeg
Jimmy Farmer/WTVF
New study shows fewer than half of the graduates from Metro Nashville in 2021 went on to college.<br/>
mnps.jpeg
Posted at 7:17 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 08:17:49-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools is looking to fill teacher and other support staff roles through a summer hiring fair this weekend.

English, math and science teachers are in high demand, according to MNPS, as well as, teachers for exceptional education classrooms. The district is also looking for non-licensed professionals who are working toward completing their licenses. These candidates can teach full-time pre-K through 12th grade, with the exception of PE, exceptional education and end-of-course classes.

Other open positions include bus drivers and cafeteria workers.

The job fair will be hosted on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Martin Professional Development Center on Fairfax Avenue. Those interested in a position can register ahead online through MNPS' website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap