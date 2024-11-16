Metro Nashville Public Schools to showcase district in 3rd annual Celebration of Schools Parade and Fair

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools is showcasing what the district has to offer with its 3rd annual Celebration of Schools Parade and Fair Saturday afternoon.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.

Superintendent Dr. Adrienne Battle says it's an opportunity to let the community know what's happening in the schools and what they have to offer.

"This is a very significant event and opportunity for our families in Nashville. It's one of our only opportunities where every school will be represented. Our educators and our families can work closely," said Dr. Battle.

There will be music performances, free food, games, and giveaways.

School officials will also have a chance to explain and answer questions about the school options process.

"So having everyone in the same place at the same time allows us to maximize the best of what we have in Nashville. Our educators and our families coming together to forge partnerships on behalf of our students," Dr. Battle said.

"At Metro Nashville Public Schools we have a mantra, "Every Student Known" This gives us an opportunity to get to know our students early, to get to connect with them often, and to continue to provide programs and school opportunities that meet their individual needs."

Dr. Battle also says the district is seeing some of the highest graduation rates, and TCAP scores in history and that's due in part to the relationships they have with families and the community.

"Having this family community connection is significant because our schools don't thrive just on their own. It's important to have good community and family partnerships to the critical success that we're seeing."

There will be free public parking in lots H and R North. With overflow available in lot R South.

