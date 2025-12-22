Metro Nashville renews Christmas tree recycling program for 2025-2026 holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville has renewed its Christmas Tree Recycling Program for the 2025-2026 holiday season.

From December 26 through February 13, 2026, residents throughout Davidson County an donate trees at the following locations.

The trees must be cleaned of wooden stands, watering bowls, ornaments, lights, wire, string, and other decorations before drop-off.

• Cane Ridge Park

• Una Recreation Center

• Whitfield Park

• Cedar Hill Park

• Two Rivers Park

• Joelton Community Center

• Sevier Park

• Richland Park

• Elmington Park

• Edwin Warner Park

• Lakewood City Hall

• Frederick Douglass Park

• Both Living Earth locations at 1511 Elm

No artificial trees will be accepted.

