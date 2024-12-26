Metro Nashville starts Christmas Tree Recycle program

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville area has a program to help families get rid of their festive live trees so they don't go to waste.
NDOT has renewed its Christmas Tree Recycling Program. It gives live trees another use and don't end up in the trash or landfills.
NDOT partners with Living Earth to chip and compost donated trees into mulch.
They estimate thousands of people throughout Davidson County will donate trees to the program so they have 13 different drop-off locations throughout the county.
- Cane Ridge Park
- Una Recreation Center
- Whitfield Park
- Cedar Hill Park
- Two Rivers Park
- Joelton Community Center
- Sevier Park
- Richland Park
- Elmington Park
- Edwin Warner Park
- Lakewood City Hall
- Frederick Douglass Park
Both Living Earth locations at 1511 Elm Hill Pike and 6401 Centennial Boulevard
Trees must be cleaned of all stands, watering bowls, ornaments, lights and other decorations.
This program starts today and goes through Valentine's Day.
You can also leave your tree out for NDOT's brush collection crew to get as part of their normal schedule.
No artificial trees will be accepted, there are separate drop-off locations at any of Metro Nashville’s four convenience centers.
