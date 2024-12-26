Metro Nashville starts Christmas Tree Recycle program

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville area has a program to help families get rid of their festive live trees so they don't go to waste.

NDOT has renewed its Christmas Tree Recycling Program. It gives live trees another use and don't end up in the trash or landfills.

NDOT partners with Living Earth to chip and compost donated trees into mulch.

They estimate thousands of people throughout Davidson County will donate trees to the program so they have 13 different drop-off locations throughout the county.



Cane Ridge Park

Una Recreation Center

Whitfield Park

Cedar Hill Park

Two Rivers Park

Joelton Community Center

Sevier Park

Richland Park

Elmington Park

Edwin Warner Park

Lakewood City Hall

Frederick Douglass Park

Both Living Earth locations at 1511 Elm Hill Pike and 6401 Centennial Boulevard

Trees must be cleaned of all stands, watering bowls, ornaments, lights and other decorations.

This program starts today and goes through Valentine's Day.

You can also leave your tree out for NDOT's brush collection crew to get as part of their normal schedule.

No artificial trees will be accepted, there are separate drop-off locations at any of Metro Nashville’s four convenience centers.

