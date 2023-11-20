Metro Nashville surpasses 100 homicides for third year in a row

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville has now surpassed one hundred homicides for three years in a row. In just the last three months there have been 27 homicides, most of them are due to gun violence.

According to data from Everystat.gov, gun violence costs Tennessee $18 billion a year of which $415 million is paid by taxpayers. City community members say these numbers are troubling to a trend they hoped would have gotten better this year.

In 2022 there were 109 homicides. There were 102 in 2021. Both of those were down from 2020, when there were 114 homicides. Numbers were much lower in both 2019 and 2018 when the case count was in the 80s.

The last homicide was Sunday morning in Hermitage. A 19-year-old was found in an apartment bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds on Oakwell Farms Lane. A 35-year-old woman had minor injuries.

Police are searching for leads. This data comes as more than 1,300 guns have been stolen in Nashville this year. A majority were taken from cars.