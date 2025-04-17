Metro Nashville to close homeless encampment, advocates call for long-term solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville is preparing to shut down one of the city’s largest and longest-standing homeless encampments: Old Tent City, located near downtown.

City officials say the decision stems from safety concerns and a broader push to connect unhoused residents with transitional support and housing.

But for advocates and many living there, the move raises concerns about what's truly being offered—and what’s missing.

“Right now, people are falling to Tent City, and we can do better than that,” said Lindsey Krinks, director and co-founder of OpenTable Nashville. “But taking that away without providing an alternative does no service to folks who are there — or the folks that are going to need Tent City tomorrow.”

Residents were notified last month of the upcoming closure and the services available to them. While many have already moved into transitional housing, Krinks says the long-term strategy to support the city’s unhoused population remains unclear.

“In Nashville, we lack the shelter beds and housing units to house everyone. We're in a housing crisis,” she said.

The Housing and Infrastructure Study shows that the city needs 90,000 new homes over the next decade to meet demand.

Krinks warns that unless permanent, affordable housing is prioritized, the cycle of displacement will continue.

“The problem isn't the tents. The problem is the housing crisis. And as long as we have a housing crisis, we're going to continue to see folks living outdoors and struggling with the elements,” she said.

Krinks says February alone saw over 1,100 evictions in Nashville, a number that underscores the fragile housing landscape. Krinks also noted that even the city's primary shelter, the Nashville Rescue Mission, lacks enough beds to serve everyone in need.

Some residents believe a designated area within Tent City would be better than dispersing people without viable alternatives. One resident, who spoke off-camera, said.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell addressed the closure in a recent press release, emphasizing a measured approach.





“We want to ensure housing for every person staying in this encampment, so closing an encampment is not a quick process,” O’Connell said. “Our prioritization committee identifies areas that need attention, and then there is outreach to residents of the camp, and each one will receive temporary housing assistance and the social supports they need. I appreciate the committee’s and OHS’s thoughtful approach to camp closures.” Mayor Freddie O'Connell

Still, as nonprofits grapple with budget cuts and costs continue to rise, Krinks and others stress that short-term fixes are not enough.

“Where are people going?” she asked. “When people get put out of housing, they need somewhere to land.”

