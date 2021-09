NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro Nashville police officer was injured in an early morning crash in South Nashville.

The collision happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at Harding Place and Trousdale Drive.

Police said a truck carrying gardening equipment hit the officer’s car. The officer was not badly hurt but was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

The investigation remains ongoing. No other details were known.