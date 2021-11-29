Metro officer recovering after being hit by car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro police officer is recovering after she was hit by a car while responding to the report of a stolen Cadillac.

Police said the officer, identified as Jerica Gladston, went into a parking lot on Cowan Street to deploy spikes in an attempt to stop the Cadillac. She was hit by the Cadillac in the process.

Metro Nashville Police Department Metro Officer Jerica Gladston

Police said Gladstone is being evaluated at a Nashville hospital for a possible broken leg.

Surveillance video of the incident was shared by Metro police.

The two occupants of the Cadillac stopped a short distance after striking Officer Gladston and are in custody. They are both under investigation by MNPD and @wilsonsheriff pic.twitter.com/SSjN3c7dnt — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 29, 2021

Two people have been taken into custody.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.