Metro officer recovering after being hit by car

WTVF
Posted at 4:15 PM, Nov 29, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro police officer is recovering after she was hit by a car while responding to the report of a stolen Cadillac.

Police said the officer, identified as Jerica Gladston, went into a parking lot on Cowan Street to deploy spikes in an attempt to stop the Cadillac. She was hit by the Cadillac in the process.

Metro Officer Jerica Gladston
Police said Gladstone is being evaluated at a Nashville hospital for a possible broken leg.

Surveillance video of the incident was shared by Metro police.

Two people have been taken into custody.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

